Fort St John RCMP looking to speak with Good Samaritan

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are looking to speak with a Good Samaritan after providing assistance to an assault victim.

On the evening of Sunday, May 3, at 6:15 p.m., Fort St. John RCMP received a report of an Indigenous man who had been assaulted.

Police say they received information that a Good Samaritan may have provided assistance to the Indigenous man.

RCMP are looking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the individual that helped the injured man and then possibly dropped him off in the area of the Scotia Bank.

Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who may have any information in this matter to contact them at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.