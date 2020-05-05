News

Fort St John RCMP looking to speak with Good Samaritan

By Scott Brooks
14-rcmp-personnel-diagnosed-with-coronavirus,-4-recovered

News

Peace Island Park to remain closed until further notice

TAYLOR, B.C. - Peace Island Park will remain closed to visitors until further notice.
Health

No new COVID-19 cases in Northern Health, eight new cases listed across BC as of Tuesday

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region remains at...
News

Search suspended for person swept away in Muskwa River

FORT NELSON, B.C. - The RCMP and Fort Nelson Search, and Rescue have suspended the search for...
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are looking to speak with a Good Samaritan after providing assistance to an assault victim.

On the evening of Sunday, May 3, at 6:15 p.m., Fort St. John RCMP received a report of an Indigenous man who had been assaulted.

Police say they received information that a Good Samaritan may have provided assistance to the Indigenous man.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

RCMP are looking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the individual that helped the injured man and then possibly dropped him off in the area of the Scotia Bank.

Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who may have any information in this matter to contact them at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

News
Health
News
Local Journalism Initiative
