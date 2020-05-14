NewsLocal Journalism Initiative

By Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News

Fort St. John RCMP plans for reopening

Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
The Local Journalism Initiative (LJI) supports the creation of original civic journalism. Tom Summer works under the Alaska Highway News in Fort St. John. The content that is produced will be made available to media organizations through a Creative Commons license so that Canadians can be better informed.

The Fort St John RCMP will likely reopen front counter services by the end of the month. 

No date has been set, and the detachment is working with the city in how COVID-19 public health restrictions are lifted.

“We are currently speaking with the city to ensure we are in line with their plans,” said detachment commander Insp. Tony Hanson.

South of the Peace River, there’s currently no plan to re-open the Dawson Creek RCMP front counter, staff confimed this morning.

Front counter services have been suspended since March, when the pandemic began.

The detachments have not been taking in-person complaints, while others services, including police information checks, and fingerprinting have been reduced or suspended.

