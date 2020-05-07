News

Fort St John RCMP remind residents to be prepared for an emergency

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John RCMP remind residents to be prepared for an emergency

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This week, May 6 to the 9, marks the 25th anniversary of Emergency Preparedness...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Northern post-secondary institutions collaborate with Mastercard Foundation on COVID-19 response

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Lights College and three other Northern B.C. Post-Secondary Institutions are partnering with the...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province sees rise in illicit drug toxicity deaths, Northern Health Region has highest rate

VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Coroners Service has released an updated report on illicit drug toxicity deaths to the end of...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week, May 6 to the 9, marks the 25th anniversary of Emergency Preparedness Week and the Fort St. John RCMP would like to offer some information on how you can be prepared for an emergency.

According to RCMP, the Peace Region faces a wide variety of natural hazards which can vary depending on where you live in the area, such as flooding, forest fires, and landslides.

The area also has an ongoing risk of potential chemical release with the high presence of oil and gas production, transportation and storage.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Whether it be a plan and kit to shelter in place or a plan and kit to leave your residence at a moment’s notice, RCMP say having an plan before you find yourself in an emergency situation can be the difference between life and death.

More information can be found at getprepared.gc.ca.

Previous articleNorthern post-secondary institutions collaborate with Mastercard Foundation on COVID-19 response
Next articleInter Pipeline warns of higher costs, delays for Alberta petrochemical project

More Articles Like This

Northern post-secondary institutions collaborate with Mastercard Foundation on COVID-19 response

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Lights College and three other Northern B.C. Post-Secondary Institutions are partnering with the Mastercard Foundation to enhance supports...
Read more

Province sees rise in illicit drug toxicity deaths, Northern Health Region has highest rate

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Coroners Service has released an updated report on illicit drug toxicity deaths to the end of March 2020. According to the Coroners...
Read more

Fire analysts tracking provincial dry zones

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
Researchers with Northern Resource Canada (NRCan) are continuing to track dry zones across the country for the 2020 season. British Columbia has...
Read more

Group launches constitutional challenge of gun rules

News Adam Reaburn - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - The Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights has launched a charter challenge of the ban on firearms announced by the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv