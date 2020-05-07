Fort St John RCMP remind residents to be prepared for an emergency

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week, May 6 to the 9, marks the 25th anniversary of Emergency Preparedness Week and the Fort St. John RCMP would like to offer some information on how you can be prepared for an emergency.

According to RCMP, the Peace Region faces a wide variety of natural hazards which can vary depending on where you live in the area, such as flooding, forest fires, and landslides.

The area also has an ongoing risk of potential chemical release with the high presence of oil and gas production, transportation and storage.

Whether it be a plan and kit to shelter in place or a plan and kit to leave your residence at a moment’s notice, RCMP say having an plan before you find yourself in an emergency situation can be the difference between life and death.

More information can be found at getprepared.gc.ca.