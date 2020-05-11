Fort St. John to start search for new City Manager

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Manager Diane Hunter will be leaving her role at the City of Fort St. John after 13 years.

Fort St. John City Council will now start the process of finding a new Chief Administrative Officer with the help of Hunter.

“Council, guided by our Strategic Plan, takes a planned and principled approach to decision making and this is another example of how we are planning for the future. By working with Dianne, we can ensure stability

for the organization and community during the recruitment of a new Chief Administrative Officer that will take us into the future,” stated Mayor Lori Ackerman.

Hunter will also remain on to help with the transition to a new manager.

“I look forward to working with Council throughout this recruitment; to provide stability during the process and to help transition when a successful candidate is identified,” said City Manager Dianne Hunter.

Watch a message from Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman and CAO Dianne Hunter.