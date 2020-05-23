HealthNewsRegional

Four active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C.

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

VICTORIA, B.C. – There are still four active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C. with a total of 303 active cases across the Province.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says Northern Health remains only 62 in the region since the pandemic began. 

Across B.C., there are ten new cases since Friday for a Provincial total of 2,517. 

There are currently 39 people in the hospital, and of those, eight are in intensive care. There have now been 157 COVID-19 related deaths.

Confirmed cases by region:

  • Vancouver Coastal Health: 890
  • Fraser Health: 1,244
  • Island Health: 127
  • Interior Health: 194
  • Northern Health: 62

Dr. Henry continued to stress that public gatherings of any kind need to be restricted because they cause transmission rates to increase.

On Friday, Dr. Henry changed the rules for public gatherings for drive-in events, including drive-in events. Those events are now restricted to 50 vehicles or less.

