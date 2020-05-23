VICTORIA, B.C. – There are still four active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C. with a total of 303 active cases across the Province.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says Northern Health remains only 62 in the region since the pandemic began.

Across B.C., there are ten new cases since Friday for a Provincial total of 2,517.

There are currently 39 people in the hospital, and of those, eight are in intensive care. There have now been 157 COVID-19 related deaths.

Confirmed cases by region:

Vancouver Coastal Health: 890

Fraser Health: 1,244

Island Health: 127

Interior Health: 194

Northern Health: 62

Dr. Henry continued to stress that public gatherings of any kind need to be restricted because they cause transmission rates to increase.

On Friday, Dr. Henry changed the rules for public gatherings for drive-in events, including drive-in events. Those events are now restricted to 50 vehicles or less.