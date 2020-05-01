Health

Free mental heath supports set up for Nova Scotians struggling with multiple tragedies

By Global News
Global News

Maritimers are known for their resiliency, but 2020 has been a tough year and it’s testing the regions’ strength.

“It’s been a devastating time for people,” said Dean Perry, a clinical psychiatrist at St. Martha’s hospital in Antigonish, N.S.

For their own safety and others, Nova Scotians have been self-isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic, only to witness the worst mass shooting in Canada’s history.

Nova Scotians want to come together and grieve in person but are unable to.

With the several Nova Scotia connections in the tragic crash of the Canadian Armed Forces helicopter in Greece, it’s only deepening the sense of grief.

But Perry said there’s help available.

The province is offering free mental health supports for all Nova Scotians by activating a roster of psychologists to help the province’s grieving population.

“It has been shown to be helpful to be able to share an experience and to talk about it and to bounce it off someone else and get some feedback,” said Perry.

