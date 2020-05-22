FSJ Hospital Foundation receives more donations for COVID-19 Greatest Needs Fund

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has received more donations towards its COVID-19 Greatest Needs Fund.

Recent donations include $20,000 from PETRONAS, $5,000 from the Northern B.C. Truckers Association, and $1,000 from Telus.

Earlier this month, ISL Health made a donation of $25,000.

Hospital Foundation Executive Director, Niki Hedges, says they are extremely excited that their partners have come forward to help further the efforts to support the COVID-19 Greatest Needs appeal for the Fort St. John Hospital & Peace Villa Residential Care facility.

According to Hedges, the funds raised will help the Hospital to better respond to the critical healthcare needs and capacity at any given time.

If you would like to make a donation, or for more information, you can call the Hospital Foundation at 250-793-0998 or email fsjhf@northernheath.ca.