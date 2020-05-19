FSJ RCMP seeking information about a man handing out candy to children

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are seeking the public for information following reports of a man handing out candy to children.
According to RCMP, on the evening of Friday, May 15, at around 8:20 p.m., they received a report of an approximately 60-year-old man, handing out candy to children in the area of 8420 Alaska Road North.
Police say the man was reported to have been driving a blue Dodge Grand Caravan with black steel rims and tape on the front headlights. There was no reported attempt to lure any child.
Community Interviews with Moose FM
RCMP are reminding parents to talk with their children about the dangers of interacting with strangers.
If anyone has reports of interactions with a similar vehicle, they are being asked to contact Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.