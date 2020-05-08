FSJ RCMP seeking information about an assault with a weapon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in providing information about an assault with a weapon.

According to RCMP, during the early morning of Friday, May 1, at 2:00 a.m., they received a report of an assault in progress at the 10300th block of 95 Avenue.

Frontline officers arrived quickly and located a man who had been assaulted with a weapon by four masked individuals.

Police say the injured man was medevac’d from Fort St. John for medical attention and is in stable condition.

Officers conducted an extensive canvass of the neighbourhood and the crime scene was examined.

Officers are continuing to follow up on all leads.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.