FSJ Soccer Club to cancel 2020 Outdoor Season due to ongoing COVID-19 situation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Due to the ongoing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fort St. John Soccer Club has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Outdoor Season.

According to a post on the Soccer Club’s Facebook page, due to current circumstances and the prolonged delay in season start, it was decided that the cancellation of the Outdoor Season would be the best course of action.

The Club says it will be issuing registration refunds to anyone who has paid for the season by cheque or electronic money transfer.

Requests for EMT can be sent to fsjsoccer@telus.net.

While the Outdoor Season has been cancelled, the Club hopes to be able to host clinics or skills camps throughout the summer.

For further information and updates, you can visit the Fort St. John Soccer Club’s Facebook page.