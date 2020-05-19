Funding applications now being accepted for Emergency Community Support Fund

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The United Way of Northern B.C. has announced it is accepting funding applications for the Emergency Community Support Fund.

According to the United Way, the fund will provide financial support to charities and other qualified donees adapting their frontline services to support vulnerable Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Emergency Community Support Fund was announced by the Government of Canada and $708,000 has been provided United Way of Northern B.C.

To meet the critical needs of those in need as quickly as possible, the rapid allocation of funds will be done with a review committee made up of stakeholders from across Northern B.C. with initial decisions being made in the first week of June.

For more information and to apply, you can visit unitedwaynbc.ca/ECSF.