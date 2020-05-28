HealthNews

Further discussion to take place for the reopening of Peace Island Park

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Peace Island Park in Taylor - Travel B.C.

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Further discussion to take place for the reopening of Peace Island Park

TAYLOR, B.C. - District of Taylor Council will be looking further into plans for the reopening of Peace Island...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

ICBC to reinstate all Knowledge Tests by appointment

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Following postponements and cancellations of tests, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ICBC is reinstating all Knowledge...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province launches Job Connector Site for BC’s agricultural jobs

VICTORIA, B.C. - In response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Province of British Columbia is launching a new website...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – District of Taylor Council will be looking further into plans for the reopening of Peace Island Park.

Originally, the operators of Peace Island Park had submitted a plan to Taylor Council that included steps they would take this summer to reduce the risks associated with COVID-19 for both their staff and campers, with hopes of having the park open by June 1.

According to the District’s Chief Administrative Officer, Andrew Young, there is further work that the District and Peace Island Park operators are doing to develop a reopening safety plan before the park reopens.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

In the plan, the use of some campsites would be restricted to every other site to help increase the space between campers.

Young says there will be further discussion at the next council meeting on Monday, June 1, for the proposal on reopening.

Previous articleICBC to reinstate all Knowledge Tests by appointment
Next articleCoronavirus: Hundreds of Paris health-care workers protest for more money, resources

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Hundreds of Paris health-care workers protest for more money, resources

Health Global News - 0
Hundreds of healthcare workers demonstrated outside a hospital in Paris on Thursday to demand better pay and more resources for a public health sector on the frontline...
Read more

ICBC to reinstate all Knowledge Tests by appointment

News Scott Brooks - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - Following postponements and cancellations of tests, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ICBC is reinstating all Knowledge tests by appointment. After successfully reintroducing...
Read more

Province launches Job Connector Site for BC’s agricultural jobs

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - In response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Province of British Columbia is launching a new website to help the agricultural industry...
Read more

Coronavirus: Quebec looks to hire 550 orderlies from abroad to staff long-term care homes

Health Global News - 0
Quebec, a hot spot for the novel coronavirus, is hoping to bolster staffing in its hard-hit nursing homes by hiring 550 orderlies from abroad. Immigration...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv