Further discussion to take place for the reopening of Peace Island Park

TAYLOR, B.C. – District of Taylor Council will be looking further into plans for the reopening of Peace Island Park.

Originally, the operators of Peace Island Park had submitted a plan to Taylor Council that included steps they would take this summer to reduce the risks associated with COVID-19 for both their staff and campers, with hopes of having the park open by June 1.

According to the District’s Chief Administrative Officer, Andrew Young, there is further work that the District and Peace Island Park operators are doing to develop a reopening safety plan before the park reopens.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

In the plan, the use of some campsites would be restricted to every other site to help increase the space between campers.

Young says there will be further discussion at the next council meeting on Monday, June 1, for the proposal on reopening.