gm-leans-on-lessons-from-asia-in-reopening-plan-for-north-american-plants

As Canada slowly begins to reopen, many companies are grappling with how to welcome their employees back to work safely amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Among those companies is General Motors Canada (GM), which has slowly begun the process of opening its facilities.

In an interview with The West Block’s Mercedes Stephenson, David Paterson, vice-president of corporate and environmental affairs at GM Canada, said the company’s employees are starting to head back to work under the “new normal.”

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

“And it’s been an awful lot of work to make sure that we do it in a really safe way,” he said.

But Paterson said at GM they have had “a bit of an advantage” because they have been able to mimic safety measures put in place at plants in South Korea and China that are already fully back to work.

Story continues below advertisement

“And so we’ve been through an awful lot of the planning and the processes that you need to make sure that all your employees are going to be safe and all the new protocols that you’re following,” he said.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS