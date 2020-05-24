Health

GM leans on lessons from Asia in reopening plan for North American plants

Avatar
By Global News
gm-leans-on-lessons-from-asia-in-reopening-plan-for-north-american-plants

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Four active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – There are still four active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C. with a total of...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

COVID-19 Townhall for Northern Health this Thursday

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Health and the Provincial Government will host another virtual townhall on COVID-19.
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Central Mountain Air to start flying to Fort St. John in July

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Central Mountain Air has delayed restarting flights out of Fort St. John...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

As Canada slowly begins to reopen, many companies are grappling with how to welcome their employees back to work safely amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Among those companies is General Motors Canada (GM), which has slowly begun the process of opening its facilities.

In an interview with The West Block’s Mercedes Stephenson, David Paterson, vice-president of corporate and environmental affairs at GM Canada, said the company’s employees are starting to head back to work under the “new normal.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“And it’s been an awful lot of work to make sure that we do it in a really safe way,” he said.

But Paterson said at GM they have had “a bit of an advantage” because they have been able to mimic safety measures put in place at plants in South Korea and China that are already fully back to work.

Story continues below advertisement

“And so we’ve been through an awful lot of the planning and the processes that you need to make sure that all your employees are going to be safe and all the new protocols that you’re following,” he said.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articlePeter MacKay says fall election not ‘the priority’ for the country amid coronavirus
Next article‘A failed venture’: Unifor president says Canada needs better long-term care system

More Articles Like This

‘A failed venture’: Unifor president says Canada needs better long-term care system

Health Global News - 0
After witnessing the devastating impact of the novel coronavirus on many long-term care homes and its staff, the president of Canada’s largest private sector...
Read more

Peter MacKay says fall election not ‘the priority’ for the country amid coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
Peter MacKay, one of four candidates left fighting to be the next leader of the Conservative Party, says he doesn’t believe that Canadians want...
Read more

Minister urges Canadian farmers, growers to access support program amid COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
Farmers, growers and producers need to tap into current agricultural support programs to help with the fallout from COVID-19 before any more money can...
Read more

‘Selfish and dangerous’: Officials disappointed after thousands crowd Toronto park

Health Global News - 0
City officials in Toronto are condemning the “dangerous” behaviour of people who flooded a popular downtown park on Saturday, saying they could cause a...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv