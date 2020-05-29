News

GoFundMe created for the family of a truck driver killed in crash

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
RCMP supplied photo of the tanker truck fire on the Alaska Highway

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

GoFundMe created for the family of a truck driver killed in crash

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family of a...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Destination BC provides funding to support Tourism Sector during COVID-19

VANCOUVER, B.C. - As part of a boost to tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic, Destination B.C. is funding $400,000...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Northern Health to receive ultrasound scanners to diagnose COVID-19

VANCOUVER, B.C. - UBC researchers have developed a portable handheld ultrasound scanner that should help accelerate COVID-19...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family of a tank truck driver that lost his life earlier this week near Fort St. John.

A tanker truck hauling crude oil made a sudden sharp left turn across the Alaska Highway, upon which time it rolled over into the opposing ditch and caught fire. The lone driver of the tanker, a man in his late forties from the Central Interior region of the province, was not able to escape the wreckage and was killed as a result.

The investigation into the collision is on-going, but the RCMP do not believe another vehicle was involved, but they are looking for the public’s help. If you saw the accident or have dashcam footage, contact the RCMP at 250-787-8100.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The GoFundMe identifies the driver as Chris Chenier, who has left behind his wife and two young children.

The GoFundMe goal is $20,000, and as of 5 p.m., Thursday had already raised over $2,000.

If you would like to support the GoFundMe, click here.

Previous articleDestination BC provides funding to support Tourism Sector during COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Destination BC provides funding to support Tourism Sector during COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - As part of a boost to tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic, Destination B.C. is funding $400,000 to B.C.'s Tourism Sector. Destination B.C....
Read more

Northern Health to receive ultrasound scanners to diagnose COVID-19

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - UBC researchers have developed a portable handheld ultrasound scanner that should help accelerate COVID-19 diagnosis in rural areas like...
Read more

Active COVID-19 cases continues to drop in BC; 2,153 have since recovered from virus

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 63 and nine new cases were...
Read more

Oilpatch advocates tell MPs help needs to be faster, easier to get

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — Representatives from Canada's oilpatch said Thursday they don't know of a single energy company that has yet benefited from any of Ottawa's pandemic-inspired loan...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv