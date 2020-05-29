GoFundMe created for the family of a truck driver killed in crash

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family of a tank truck driver that lost his life earlier this week near Fort St. John.

A tanker truck hauling crude oil made a sudden sharp left turn across the Alaska Highway, upon which time it rolled over into the opposing ditch and caught fire. The lone driver of the tanker, a man in his late forties from the Central Interior region of the province, was not able to escape the wreckage and was killed as a result.

The investigation into the collision is on-going, but the RCMP do not believe another vehicle was involved, but they are looking for the public’s help. If you saw the accident or have dashcam footage, contact the RCMP at 250-787-8100.

The GoFundMe identifies the driver as Chris Chenier, who has left behind his wife and two young children.

The GoFundMe goal is $20,000, and as of 5 p.m., Thursday had already raised over $2,000.

If you would like to support the GoFundMe, click here.