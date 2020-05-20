NewsRegional

Grande Prairie man arrested for firearms trafficking

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie man arrested for firearms trafficking

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - A Grande Prairie man has been arrested for the trafficking of firearms. ALERT Grande Prairie’s organized...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John RCMP launch new online crime reporting tool

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP are announcing the launch of a new online crime...
Read more
Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

Construction still continues at LNG Canada Kitimat during COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - While work deemed non-essential is on pause, LNG Canada says schedule-sensitive activities are still...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A Grande Prairie man has been arrested for the trafficking of firearms.

ALERT Grande Prairie’s organized crime and gang team says 50-year-old Allan Salud was arrested on Thursday, May 14, for allegedly selling restricted handguns to the criminal market, and involved in a process known as straw purchasing.

Straw purchasing typically involves someone with a valid Possession and Acquisition License but no criminal record obtaining firearms for someone who otherwise could not, or who does not want their name associated with the transaction.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to ALERT, four firearms were seized during the arrest of Salud, including three handguns and a shotgun, after homes in Grande Prairie and Beaverlodge were searched.

Salud is facing a total of 31 firearms-related offences for fire arm trafficking and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Previous articleFort St John RCMP launch new online crime reporting tool

More Articles Like This

Fort St John RCMP launch new online crime reporting tool

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP are announcing the launch of a new online crime reporting tool. According to Inspector Anthony...
Read more

Construction still continues at LNG Canada Kitimat during COVID-19

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - While work deemed non-essential is on pause, LNG Canada says schedule-sensitive activities are still taking place during the COVID-19...
Read more

Reopening of tourism to be discussed at next Chamber Roundtable

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting another edition of a virtual roundtable this Thursday,...
Read more

Public health officials recommend wearing a mask in public

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - Canada's chief medical officer, is recommending that Canadians wear a non-medical mask where physical distancing isn't possible.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv