Grande Prairie man arrested for firearms trafficking

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A Grande Prairie man has been arrested for the trafficking of firearms.

ALERT Grande Prairie’s organized crime and gang team says 50-year-old Allan Salud was arrested on Thursday, May 14, for allegedly selling restricted handguns to the criminal market, and involved in a process known as straw purchasing.

Straw purchasing typically involves someone with a valid Possession and Acquisition License but no criminal record obtaining firearms for someone who otherwise could not, or who does not want their name associated with the transaction.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to ALERT, four firearms were seized during the arrest of Salud, including three handguns and a shotgun, after homes in Grande Prairie and Beaverlodge were searched.

Salud is facing a total of 31 firearms-related offences for fire arm trafficking and unauthorized possession of a firearm.