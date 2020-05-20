Grande Prairie man arrested for firearms trafficking

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A Grande Prairie man has been arrested for the trafficking of firearms.
ALERT Grande Prairie’s organized crime and gang team says 50-year-old Allan Salud was arrested on Thursday, May 14, for allegedly selling restricted handguns to the criminal market, and involved in a process known as straw purchasing.
Straw purchasing typically involves someone with a valid Possession and Acquisition License but no criminal record obtaining firearms for someone who otherwise could not, or who does not want their name associated with the transaction.
According to ALERT, four firearms were seized during the arrest of Salud, including three handguns and a shotgun, after homes in Grande Prairie and Beaverlodge were searched.
Salud is facing a total of 31 firearms-related offences for fire arm trafficking and unauthorized possession of a firearm.