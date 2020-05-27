NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP continue to see rise in phone scams

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Grande Prairie RCMP continue to see rise in phone scams

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Over the past couple of months, Grande Prairie RCMP say they have seen an increase...
Northern Health sees one new case of COVID-19, nine new cases across BC as of Wednesday

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is now at 63...
New dock installed at Gwillim Lake Provincial Park

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. - To provide better lake access for boaters, a new dock has been installed at Gwillim...
Avatar
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Over the past couple of months, Grande Prairie RCMP say they have seen an increase in phone scams that continue to target local residents.

According to RCMP, in these scams, suspects contact potential victims by phone claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency / Service Canada, pressuring individuals to divulge personal information and requesting money.

Police say the suspects use high-pressure tactics and in some cases threaten the victim with arrest if the amount owing is not paid.

In order to prevent fraud, the RCMP reminds the public that the Government never would demand payment over the phone and that you should never provide personal or financial information over the phone.

If you are a victim of fraud, you can report it by visiting antifraudcenter.ca.

