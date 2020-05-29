NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP seize drugs and weapons

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
The RCMP shared this photo of what was seized on May 22, 2020

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP have arrested two males, and seized drugs and weapons, following a lengthy investigation.

On May 22, members of the Grande Prairie RCMP Municipal Drug Unit, with the assistance of Grande Prairie RCMP General Duty, executed search warrants on a residence and a vehicle.

The searches followed a months-long investigation, and resulted in the seizure of the following drugs (which were packaged in various quantities for distribution):

  • 2kg of Cannabis Marihuana derivatives
  • 497 Oxycodone pills
  • 46 blots of LSD
  •  90g of MDMA
  • 112g of Psilocybin (Magic Mushrooms)
  • 7g of Cocaine
The searches also resulted in the seizure of a .22 calibre handgun with ammunition, a 12 gauge shotgun with ammunition, a heated electronic press, an electronic money counter, and over $1800 in Canadian currency.

Two males from Grande Prairie, aged 18 and 23 years, were arrested. Charges are pending against both males, who are scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on August 12, 2020.

 Information provided by the public plays a crucial role in helping police identify where crime is occurring and who is committing it. Members of the public who suspect drug activity in their community are encouraged to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

