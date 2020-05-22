grounding-the-snowbirds-fleet-after-deadly-crash-would-be-‘tragic’:-commander

Lt.-Col. Mike French and Capt. Jennifer Casey were soaring through the air, trying to bring hope to an anxious and fearful country with each dip and dive of their airplane.

French, commander of the Snowbirds — the official aerobatic team of the Royal Canadian Air Force — says he and Casey belted out Tragically Hip songs as they flew through the air, performing well-practised manoeuvres with the tight-knit team just last week.

READ MORE: Capt. Jennifer Casey remembered by friends in Belleville, Ont.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Casey was an integral part of creating the team’s Operation Inspiration tour for a country otherwise gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic, French says. And he still can’t believe it ended with her death.

“It’s been extremely difficult for everyone on the team,” French told The Canadian Press. “You want to go into a period of seclusion and self-reflection.”

Story continues below advertisement

Casey, a 35-year-old military public affairs officer, died Sunday after ejecting from a Snowbirds jet before it went down in a residential area of Kamloops, B.C. The pilot, Capt. Richard MacDougall, survived.

READ MORE: Who was CF Snowbirds member killed in crash?

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS