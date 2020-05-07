News

Group launches constitutional challenge of gun rules

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
An Aero Precision X15, one of the guns with an AR-15-type design that was banned for use, sale, purchase or transport on Friday. National Observer photo Carl Meyer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Must Read

Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Fire analysts tracking provincial dry zones

Researchers with Northern Resource Canada (NRCan) are continuing to track dry zones across the country for the...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Group launches constitutional challenge of gun rules

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights has launched a charter challenge of the ban...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

PRRD examining solid waste options

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District is examining new options for solid waste services...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

OTTAWA, O.N. – The Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights has launched a charter challenge of the ban on firearms announced by the Federal Government.

The Government announced last week that it would ban 1,500 makes and models of firearms. The CCFR believes the ban will deprive Canadian’s access to their property and freedom. “This issue gives rise to complicated arguments of constitutional law and the legislative process, however, the arguments boiled down to this fundamental truth: the government, in an entirely arbitrary and irrational way, has created legislation that will deprive us of our property and our freedom to live as we wish, on pains of incarceration for failing to comply.”

Prince George, Peace River, Northern Rockies MP Bob Zimmer has come out strongly against the new rules. “Canadians have been very clear. They want action on crime, gangs and illegal firearms.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

In the past, the Supreme Court of Canada said previous rules that banned automatic firearms were within the constitution. The CCFR knows they aren’t guaranteed to win the challenge. “We are not guaranteed success in this fight, although the arguments are far from frivolous. In the end, we can either choose to simply take this treatment, or we can oppose it in the only ways we can.”

On Monday, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said firearm owners would be allowed to have 10 and 12 gauge shotguns. The Canadian Sports Shooting Association said the new rules would ban some shotguns because they exceeded the 20mm bore diameter included in the new regulations.

A spokesperson for Blair told CBC News on Wednesday that the choke will not be considered when measuring a firearm’s bore diameter.

“The regulation introduced on May 1 does not prohibit 10 and 12 gauge shotguns. The regulation for 10 and 12 gauge is based on their standard size, both under 20 mm,” the spokesperson said.

Learn more about the CCFR by visiting their website.

Previous articlePRRD examining solid waste options
Next articleFire analysts tracking provincial dry zones

More Articles Like This

Fire analysts tracking provincial dry zones

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
Researchers with Northern Resource Canada (NRCan) are continuing to track dry zones across the country for the 2020 season. British Columbia has...
Read more

PRRD examining solid waste options

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District is examining new options for solid waste services and system financing.
Read more

30,000 scheduled surgeries to resume in BC over next 24 months

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has announced that 30,000 scheduled surgeries will resume over the next 24 months that were cancelled due to COVID-19...
Read more

First Nations worried by suspension of oilsands environmental monitoring

News Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — First Nations say they're surprised and disappointed by the Alberta Energy Regulator's decision to suspend a wide array of environmental reporting requirements for oilsands...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv