Gyms, hair salons to open as N.B. enters third COVID-19 recovery phase

Avatar
By Global News
Gyms, hair salons to open as N.B. enters third COVID-19 recovery phase

Avatar
Global News

The third phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan begins on Friday and will be rolled out over the course of several weeks.

As of Friday, New Brunswickers will be able to get a haircut as barbers and hairstylists are permitted to open.

Social bubbles will also be extended to include family and friends, but the government is still asking people to keep their bubbles as small as possible and keep indoor gatherings to 10 or less people.

On May 29, more businesses will be permitted to open, including swimming pools saunas and water parks, yoga and dance studios, gyms and rinks.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

That same day “low contact” sports will be permitted, provided they can show how they plan to limit close contact.

The province’s regional health authorities will also be increasing the number of elective procedures being performed.

New Brunswick has released its phased approach to re-opening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government of New Brunswick

