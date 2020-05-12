Health

Hair salons and barber shops are reopening — but your visit won’t be the same

By Global News
Global News

Salons in parts of Canada can reopen in the coming days, as coronavirus closures begin to loosen across the country.

Salons in Manitoba recently got the green light to reopen, as the province hasn’t been hit as hard by the pandemic.

In B.C., hair salons, barbershops and other personal services are able to reopen after the May long weekend, as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to trend downward in the province. In Alberta, salons are able to reopen as early as May 14, Premier Jason Kenny said — which has concerned many stylists.

Salon workers are asking plenty of questions on the Beauty Council of Western Canada’s Facebook page, such as where guidelines are coming from, if approvals are needed and how to protect yourself from exposure when cutting someone’s hair.

They also want to know if reopening is safe.

“It can be done safely — but it has to be done mindfully and carefully,” said Colin Furness, a professor at the Institute of Health Policy, Management and Evaluation at the University of Toronto.

