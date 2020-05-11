Health

Head of U.S. National Guard receives conflicting coronavirus test results: officials

Avatar
By Global News
head-of-us.-national-guard-receives-conflicting-coronavirus-test-results:-officials

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Work-from-home success changing Calgary office use assumptions, CEOs say

CALGARY — Work-from-home measures taken to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic are challenging long-held assumptions about how...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Only 7 active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. - There are currently seven active COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health region.
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Peace River Hydro Partners hit with another $662,000 fine

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River Hydro Partners has been hit with a $662,102.48 fine by...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

By Staff Reuters

Posted May 10, 2020 7:56 pm

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:13Coronavirus outbreak: 3 key White House officials in self-quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

WATCH ABOVE: 3 key White House officials in self-quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

The chief of the U.S. National Guard, which is at the leading edge of the domestic military response to the coronavirus, is in limbo after testing positive and negative in conflicting tests this weekend, officials said on Sunday.

One of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that in addition to Gen. Joseph Lengyel from the National Guard, the Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday had come in contact with a family member who was coronavirus positive.

Gilday tested negative for the coronavirus but would quarantine himself as a precaution.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]


View link »

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCanada almost at 5K coronavirus deaths, close to 69K cases — more than 32K active
Next articleCoronavirus: WestJet extends flight cancellations due to reduced demand

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: WestJet extends flight cancellations due to reduced demand

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 10, 2020 8:30 pm 3:44Airline changes as COVID-19 restrictions ease WATCH ABOVE (May 9): Airline changes as COVID-19 restrictions ease WestJet says...
Read more

Canada almost at 5K coronavirus deaths, close to 69K cases — more than 32K active

Health Global News - 0
Canada reported 1,148 new coronavirus cases and 178 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the country closer to the grim milestone of 5,000 novel coronavirus...
Read more

Less than 1% of Major League Baseball workers tested positive for coronavirus antibodies

Health Global News - 0
Just 0.7 per cent of Major League Baseball employees tested positive for antibodies to COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. The small number...
Read more

Maritime drag performers go virtual to share and connect during COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
As the novel coronavirus pandemic makes its way through the Maritimes, members of the queer community are coming up with creative ways to stay...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv