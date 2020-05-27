Health

Health Canada approves birth control arm implant Nexplanon

By Global News
Global News

A popular birth control implant that has long been advocated for use in Canada has now been approved by Health Canada, according to the agency.

The use of Nexplanon, a three-year contraceptive implant that’s implanted into your upper arm, has long been unavailable in Canada as the research from its clinical trials did not yet meet Health Canada’s standards.

Mounting pressure to approve the contraceptive has been pushed by sexual health advocates for years, and has even resulted in an online petition directed at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

An emailed statement from a Health Canada spokesperson confirmed to Global News that the implant was approved on Monday, and has been added to the health agency’s drug product database which can be viewed online.

The implant’s popularity has been attributed to its accessibility as a contraceptive for women who are unable to take estrogen, as well the minimally-invasive process involved in both inserting and removing it.

Health Canada says it approved the implant yesterday. It’s been used for years in the US and dozens of other countries.

