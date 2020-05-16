Health

Health Canada approves first clinical trial for possible coronavirus vaccine

Avatar
By Global News
health-canada-approves-first-clinical-trial-for-possible-coronavirus-vaccine

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Education Critic says return to school plan needs more clarity

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River North MLA and Official Opposition Critic for Education, Dan Davies...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Mayor Ackerman says its smarter to borrow money to build new RCMP detachment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman says it wouldn't be smart for...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC must continue to be ‘measured and thoughtful’ when moving forward with COVID-19 recovery

VICTORIA, B.C. - The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region remains at 58 and...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The first Canadian clinical trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine have been approved by Health Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says.

Speaking from Rideau Cottage on Saturday, he told reporters the vaccine trials will be conducted out of the Canadian Centre for Vaccinology at Dalhousie University.

“Research and development take time and must be done right,” he said. “But this is encouraging news.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Trudeau added the National Research Council of Canada will be working with the drug’s manufacturers in order to produce and distribute them ” here at home” — if they’re successful.

Last week, Health Canada announced the first authorized use COVID-19 serological tests — better known as antibody tests — in Canada.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In a statement released Tuesday, the agency said at least one million Canadian blood samples would be collected and tested over the next two years as the Canadian government tracks the virus in the general population and in specific groups at greater risk of having been infected,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleB.C. health officials to provide Saturday coronavirus update
Next articleEducation Critic says return to school plan needs more clarity

More Articles Like This

Education Critic says return to school plan needs more clarity

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River North MLA and Official Opposition Critic for Education, Dan Davies says the Province needs to...
Read more

B.C. health officials to provide Saturday coronavirus update

Health Global News - 0
Posted May 16, 2020 11:45 am B.C. health officials are slated to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 1 p.m....
Read more

All 120 COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick have now recovered

Health Global News - 0
Posted May 16, 2020 11:45 am Updated May 16, 2020 12:26 pm 1:59May long weekend to look different during coronavirus pandemic WATCH: Every other year, the May...
Read more

Ontario reports 391 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths as total cases top 22,300

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 391 new cases of novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 22,313. It’s the largest increase...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv