Here’s which countries are still not reporting coronavirus cases — and why

The novel coronavirus pandemic has spread to every continent of the world except Antarctica, with over 3.3 million confirmed cases and more than 230,000 deaths.

Yet over a dozen nations continue to report they have not seen a single case.

Here’s where COVID-19 appears to have been avoided — for now.

Coronavirus outbreak: WHO says containment of novel coronavirus ‘is possible’

North Korea



April 11, 2020, file photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang.

(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

The rogue nation’s health ministry has continued to report zero cases in weekly updates to the World Health Organization, the WHO’s representative to North Korea Edwin Salvador told the Associated Press in late April.

In its most recent update, Salvador said the ministry had tested 740 people for the coronavirus as of April 17 and no one tested positive.

