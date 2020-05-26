NewsLocal Journalism Initiative

Home burglary in Hudson’s Hope

Avatar
By Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
Burglars ransacked the Hudson's Hope home of Laura and Larry Janes. Submitted/Alaska Highway News

Must Read

Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Home burglary in Hudson’s Hope

An American couple who live in Hudson’s Hope during the summer were the target of a burglary...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province provides new funding to help sexual assault survivors

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has introduced new funding to help sexual assault survivors. According to the...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Street Cleaning underway across Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Annual Spring Street Cleaning is underway across the City of Fort St. John. According to...
Read more
Avatar
Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
The Local Journalism Initiative (LJI) supports the creation of original civic journalism. Tom Summer works under the Alaska Highway News in Fort St. John. The content that is produced will be made available to media organizations through a Creative Commons license so that Canadians can be better informed.

An American couple who live in Hudson’s Hope during the summer were the target of a burglary over the May Long weekend. 

Snowbirds Laura and Larry Janes, 67 and 72, were alerted by neighbours checking in on their Lynx Creek property.

“It’s pretty devastating. We moved here in 1963. It’s been a family affair ever since, all my kids have come up, and now my grandkids,” Laura Janes said of the small community, noting the hardest items to replace will be those with sentimental value.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The house was ransacked and several locks on sheds were cut along with a chain on the property. The couple suspects the thefts may have occurred over a period of a few months, due to larger items being stolen and the chain being replaced.

“It couldn’t have been a one day thing, they broke a window in the back to get in. They must have been planning to come back,” Janes said, noting piles of items were grouped inside the house.

Two quads were stolen and will be difficult to replace, as the couple are retired and on fixed incomes. The quads were primarily for the kids and grandkids to enjoy, Laura said, as getting out in nature is one of the biggest draws for living in Hudson’s Hope.

The couple are currently in quarantine for the next 12 days due to COVID-19 travel restrictions after crossing the border. Laura says she’s grateful for the RCMP’s help with travel arrangements.

“They’ve been extremely helpful. Constable Tim Hart has really gone out of his way, he contacted the border and vouched us,” said Laura. “This is not just a little bit of property damage, this is monumental.”

The couple hopes the public will keep their eye for suspicious items on the local buy and sell pages. They continue to make an inventory of everything that was stolen.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP directly at 250-783-5241 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement

Email reporter Tom Summer at tsummer@ahnfsj.ca.

Previous articleCanada to co-host virtual UN conference on coronavirus amid bid for Security Council seat

More Articles Like This

Province provides new funding to help sexual assault survivors

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has introduced new funding to help sexual assault survivors. According to the Government,  through a three-year, $10-million...
Read more

Street Cleaning underway across Fort St John

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Annual Spring Street Cleaning is underway across the City of Fort St. John. According to City Communications Manager, Ryan Harvey,...
Read more

Alberta government stands by energy minister’s pipeline and COVID comments

News Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Alberta's government house leader is not backing away from his fellow minister's comment that the COVID-19 pandemic is a great time to...
Read more

Security checkpoint being removed at the Blueberry River First Nation

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The security checkpoint into the Blueberry River First Nation will be removed on June 1.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv