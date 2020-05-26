Home burglary in Hudson’s Hope

An American couple who live in Hudson’s Hope during the summer were the target of a burglary over the May Long weekend.

Snowbirds Laura and Larry Janes, 67 and 72, were alerted by neighbours checking in on their Lynx Creek property.

“It’s pretty devastating. We moved here in 1963. It’s been a family affair ever since, all my kids have come up, and now my grandkids,” Laura Janes said of the small community, noting the hardest items to replace will be those with sentimental value.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The house was ransacked and several locks on sheds were cut along with a chain on the property. The couple suspects the thefts may have occurred over a period of a few months, due to larger items being stolen and the chain being replaced.

“It couldn’t have been a one day thing, they broke a window in the back to get in. They must have been planning to come back,” Janes said, noting piles of items were grouped inside the house.

Two quads were stolen and will be difficult to replace, as the couple are retired and on fixed incomes. The quads were primarily for the kids and grandkids to enjoy, Laura said, as getting out in nature is one of the biggest draws for living in Hudson’s Hope.

The couple are currently in quarantine for the next 12 days due to COVID-19 travel restrictions after crossing the border. Laura says she’s grateful for the RCMP’s help with travel arrangements.

“They’ve been extremely helpful. Constable Tim Hart has really gone out of his way, he contacted the border and vouched us,” said Laura. “This is not just a little bit of property damage, this is monumental.”

The couple hopes the public will keep their eye for suspicious items on the local buy and sell pages. They continue to make an inventory of everything that was stolen.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP directly at 250-783-5241 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement

Email reporter Tom Summer at tsummer@ahnfsj.ca.