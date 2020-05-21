honda-indy-toronto-formally-cancelled-due-to-coronavirus

TORONTO — The Honda Indy Toronto has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement comes nearly a week after race promoters said last Friday that the event would not be run on its original scheduled dates of July 10-12.

That decision came after the city announced it was cancelling permits for major events and festivals for July and August because of the pandemic.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: City of Toronto summer camps, all major permitted events cancelled until Aug. 31

Promoters said at the time they were looking to find a new date for the race, but announced Thursday that IndyCar has removed the race altogether from its 2020 schedule.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We are extremely disappointed, and will miss the incredible fans who have supported us, but the safety of fans, participants, volunteers, staff, partners, and media will always remain our top priority,” race organizer Green Savoree saidn in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The lone race in Canada on the IndyCar circuit,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS