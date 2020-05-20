Horgan denounces racism during press conference on Wednesday

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan held a press conference, Wednesday, regarding the COVID-19 situation in British Columbia.

During his press conference, Horgan denounced the rise in racism towards those of Asian ethnicity saying “Hate has no place in British Columbia,” adding that he is grateful to British Columbians for standing up to racism.

Horgan says perpetrators of racism can expect the full force of the law to fall upon them, as this kind of behaviour is unacceptable.

As for reopening the province, Horgan acknowledges there have been some bumps in the road but overall is very satisfied in the way the re-start has happened so far.

Horgan says employers should not be forcing employees to come back to work if they are not ready to do so.

Along with federal recommendations of wearing face masks, Horgan encourages British Columbians to wear face masks as a way to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.