Hospital Foundation receives $10,000 donation for Endowment Fund

By Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has received a $10,000 donation for the Foundation’s Endowment Fund.

According to the Hospital Foundation’s Executive Director, Niki Hedges, the donation to the Endowment Fund was made anonymously in May during the ‘Leave a Legacy Month’ campaign, which represents the thoughtfulness and generosity of people who are the very fabric of this community.

Hedges says a donation to an Endowment Fund creates a perpetual stream of financial support for the future to enhance the comfort and care of patients at the Hospital and Peace Villa Care Facility.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Board Chair, Chris Maundrell, says the Hospital Foundation is always interested in talking about and planning for legacy endowment funds.

“We are here to talk about how planned giving to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation can have a powerful impact on our community. We hold true to those that choose to create a legacy in this way, as it is never an easy decision to make, but an important one. We are very grateful for the generosity and spirit in which this legacy gift has been made.”

To discuss an endowment fund, you can contact the Hospital Foundation at 250-261-7563.

