Hot springs to remain closed all summer at Liard River Provincial Park

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Liard River Provincial Park will open to camping June 1, but the hot springs will remain closed indefinitely.

B.C. Parks has closed all hot springs around B.C. and say they will remain closed for the summer.

A spokesperson from B.C. Parks said their closure is to help support public health guidelines and that it won’t be business as usual in most campgrounds.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

In a Facebook post, the Liard River Hotsprings said springs would be closed all summer and into the fall.

The campground picnic shelter and playground will also be closed.

Reservations to camp at Liard River Hot Springs Park are now available at www.discovercamping.ca