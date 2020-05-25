Health

How can Canada’s parks reopen safely amid coronavirus? Experts weigh in

By Global News
Global News

After photos surfaced online of thousands of people crowding Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto over the weekend, many have raised concerns over how Canada’s green spaces can safely reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But as the country begins to reopen and the weather improves, experts say there are a number of measures that can be implemented that will allow Canadians to enjoy the country’s parks while practising physical distancing.

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist based out of Toronto General Hospital, said it will take a “multi-factoral” approach to ensure Canada’s parks are safe.

He said first and foremost, there needs to be “clear communication” from health authorities about the importance of physical distancing that is “directed towards all age groups and all demographics.”

The messaging has to be appropriate and consistent, and repeated on a regular basis,” he said.

Bogoch said the information should be customized to different audiences.

He said there are also a number of inexpensive and creative solutions that can be implemented in parks across the country.

