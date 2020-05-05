how-canada’s-nursing-homes-can-be-fixed-to-avoid-repeat-of-covid-19-outbreak

As health officials continue to struggle to contain novel coronavirus causing devastation in Canada’s long-term care homes, experts say there are a number of changes that can be made to ensure this type of outbreak doesn’t happen again in the future.

According to Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, COVID-19-related deaths are occurring “disproportionately” among older adults living in long-term care and seniors homes.

Last week, the Public Health Agency of Canada released new COVID-19 data, which found long-term care and seniors’ homes account for 79 per cent of the total deaths in Canada.

So far, the virus has claimed 3,915 across the country.

Speaking at a press conference last month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the situation “unacceptable,” saying Canada needs to “do better.”

He said in the “weeks and months to come”, Canadians will all have to ask “tough questions” about how the situation occurred.

But experts say the cracks in the long-term care system were evident long before the pandemic began.

And they say once the pandemic ends,

