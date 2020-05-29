how-harm-reduction-measures-are-changing-under-covid-19-pandemic

This is the final instalment of a special two-part series looking at how Canada’s opioid crisis has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. You can read Part 1 here.

Keigan Tierney says the last 10 years of his life have been hell. The 25-year-old Calgary man has battled drug addiction since high school.

“It’s been a struggle, especially the last couple years. I’ve been homeless, (in) jail, everything,” he said.

“I’ve been to treatment a couple times; it works for a little bit, then I end up messing up and being too embarrassed to come clean about it.”

Right now, though, Tierney is feeling hopeful. His mother says it feels like she has her son back, and oddly, they may have the coronavirus pandemic to thank.

“This has been a blessing for all of us,” said Susan Aylward-Tierney. “It’s given him an opportunity to reassess and have a roof over his head.”

For the last month,

