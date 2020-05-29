Health

How harm reduction measures are changing under COVID-19 pandemic

Avatar
By Global News
how-harm-reduction-measures-are-changing-under-covid-19-pandemic

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP seize drugs and weapons

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP have arrested two males, and seized drugs and weapons, following...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Northern Health slowly increasing capacity for non-urgent elective surgeries

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Health is working to increase surgery capacity after the Province postponed non-urgent...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

GoFundMe created for the family of a truck driver killed in crash

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family of a...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

This is the final instalment of a special two-part series looking at how Canada’s opioid crisis has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. You can read Part 1 here.

Keigan Tierney says the last 10 years of his life have been hell. The 25-year-old Calgary man has battled drug addiction since high school.

“It’s been a struggle, especially the last couple years. I’ve been homeless, (in) jail, everything,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“I’ve been to treatment a couple times; it works for a little bit, then I end up messing up and being too embarrassed to come clean about it.”

Right now, though, Tierney is feeling hopeful. His mother says it feels like she has her son back, and oddly, they may have the coronavirus pandemic to thank.

READ MORE: B.C. opens new pathway to ‘safe supply’ for drug users amid coronavirus pandemic

“This has been a blessing for all of us,” said Susan Aylward-Tierney. “It’s given him an opportunity to reassess and have a roof over his head.”

Story continues below advertisement

For the last month,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleSewage can give a week’s extra warning of coronavirus spikes: study
Next articleGrande Prairie RCMP seize drugs and weapons

More Articles Like This

Sewage can give a week’s extra warning of coronavirus spikes: study

Health Global News - 0
On April 16, the novel coronavirus peaked in New Haven, Conn., at least as far as tests of individuals showed. But Yale University scientists taking...
Read more

Coronavirus lockdowns might be delaying flu season in the southern hemisphere

Health Global News - 0
As the southern hemisphere enters its winter season, it seems like flu season is running a little behind. Lockdowns and distancing measures are designed to...
Read more

Northern Health slowly increasing capacity for non-urgent elective surgeries

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Health is working to increase surgery capacity after the Province postponed non-urgent elective surgeries.
Read more

Canada sees fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for 3rd consecutive day

Health Global News - 0
For the third day in a row, the number of new coronavirus infections in Canada remained below 1,000. But every province except for Prince Edward...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv