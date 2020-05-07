Health

How many coronavirus cases are really out there? Why deaths may offer a clue

Avatar
By Global News
how-many-coronavirus-cases-are-really-out-there?-why-deaths-may-offer-a-clue

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Trudeau says he does not share view that oil and gas sector is beyond saving

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he does not agree that oil and gas in Canada is dead. Bloc...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Prime Minister announces funding to give essential works a wage boost

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Federal Government has announced they will provide funding to give essential workers a...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Dawson Creek Business Resilience team asking residents to shop local

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek has formed a Business Resilience Team that is asking residents to...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

We know that just over 60,000 Canadians have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

It would be useful to know how many of us actually have the disease, but for a range of reasons — shortages of tests, the large number of people who don’t show symptoms — that’s a much harder number to gather.

But given that we know more or less what the coronavirus death rate is, it’s possible to use that to roughly estimate the total number of cases, epidemiologists say.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“I think it’s fair to take the deaths that you’re counting and infer back to get a general sense of how many cases there are likely to be,” says the University of Toronto’s Ashleigh Tuite.

“It’s a better estimate than the case fatality ratio, which is highly dependent on how much testing is happening.”

Story continues below advertisement

A German study released this week offers some idea of what the death rate might be.

Researchers from the University of Bonn tested 919 residents in Heinsberg, in western Germany near the Dutch border,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleNew Brunswick returns to no new cases of coronavirus on Thursday

More Articles Like This

New Brunswick returns to no new cases of coronavirus on Thursday

Health Global News - 0
New Brunswick announced on Thursday that it has found no new cases of the coronavirus. The announcement is good news from New Brunswick’s provincial government...
Read more

Emergency leave, instead of layoffs, for COVID-19-impacted City of London workers

Health Global News - 0
CUPE Local 101, which represents front-line “inside” municipal workers, and the City of London, Ont., have reached an agreement to move forward with designated...
Read more

Passenger shocked by packed Air Canada flight: ‘I was a little disappointed’

Health Global News - 0
An Edmonton woman who works in medical sales and flies frequently for work is speaking out after she says nearly every seat on her...
Read more

Coronavirus: Trudeau rejects ‘oil is dead’ claim from Greens, Bloc Quebecois

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he rejects the claim made by Green and Bloc Quebecois leaders that “oil is dead” and should get no...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv