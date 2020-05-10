Health

How the coronavirus pandemic could change meat processing in Canada

Avatar
By Global News
how-the-coronavirus-pandemic-could-change-meat-processing-in-canada

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Work-from-home success changing Calgary office use assumptions, CEOs say

CALGARY — Work-from-home measures taken to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic are challenging long-held assumptions about how...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Only 7 active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. - There are currently seven active COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health region.
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Peace River Hydro Partners hit with another $662,000 fine

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River Hydro Partners has been hit with a $662,102.48 fine by...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The novel coronavirus pandemic has some meat processors and industry groups calling for a more regional approach to food production.

Seventy per cent of Canada’s beef processing capability lies in two plants, according to the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association (CCA).

The Cargill Inc. facility in High River, Alta., saw more than 900 employees test positive for the new coronavirus. The plant has since reopened, but its temporary closure led to backlogs for farmers, higher consumer prices and worries about meat making it to store shelves.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

For decades, the National Farmers Union (NFU) has called for a less consolidated meat processing system.

“The pandemic is exposing the problems that were there before,” said Tim Dowling, a Kingston, Ont., area farmer and board member of NFU Local 316.

Story continues below advertisement

The organization wants more small plants capable of regional processing to reduce dependence on large corporations like Cargill and the JSB plant in Brooks, Alta.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Now is the time to sort of secure a food system that works when there’s a crisis,” Dowling said.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleAnthony Fauci among 3 key U.S. officials in self-quarantine after COVID-19 exposure
Next articleMaritime drag performers go virtual to share and connect during COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Maritime drag performers go virtual to share and connect during COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
As the novel coronavirus pandemic makes its way through the Maritimes, members of the queer community are coming up with creative ways to stay...
Read more

Anthony Fauci among 3 key U.S. officials in self-quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

Health Global News - 0
Three senior officials guiding the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic were in self-quarantine on Saturday after coming into contact with someone who had...
Read more

Iran locks down southwestern county after seeing sharp rise in coronavirus cases

Health Global News - 0
A county in southwestern Iran has been placed under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday, also quoting...
Read more

Trump’s desire to be ‘king of ventilators’ may result in unexpected glut, experts warn

Health Global News - 0
As requests for ventilators from the national stockpile reached a crescendo in late March, President Donald Trump made what seemed like a bold claim:...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv