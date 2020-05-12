Hudson’s Hope RCMP deal with fires and identity theft over the past month

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Hudson’s Hope RCMP have released its latest police report.

According to RCMP, between April 20 and May 12, they responded to 32 calls for service.

Some of the calls for service included reports of multiple fires, both structural and grass related, identity theft, and a vehicle collision.

For driving violations, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP had issued a total of 13 tickets and warnings over the past month.

While police across the province have slowed down with the traffic enforcement for safety protocols during this COVID-19 pandemic, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP say they are still making presence patrols and conducting stops for high priority traffic offences as much as possible.

Anyone with information relating to a crime or incident is being asked to call the Hudson’s Hope RCMP at 250-783-5241 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.