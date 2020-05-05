NewsLocal Journalism Initiative

Hudson’s Hope sees six new fires, flooding

By Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
Brush fire at Geddes Bay near Hudson's Hope, May 2, 2020. Cst. Erich Schmidt/Hudson's Hope RCMP

Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
The Local Journalism Initiative (LJI) supports the creation of original civic journalism. Tom Summer works under the Alaska Highway News in Fort St. John.

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Hudson’s Hope RCMP has responded to six different fires within the past week, including a brush fire at Geddes Bay.

A burnt out Chevy Equinox was also found in the Twelve Mile Road area and is under investigation, says Constable Erich Schmidt. The vehicle was unoccupied, and crashed into a telephone pole. The owners have not been found and alcohol may have been a factor.

“I’ve personally attended six fires,” Schmidt said, noting the warmer weather and COVID-19 restrictions have caused residents to venture into Crown land areas. “It’s been non-stop, and it’s not even the long weekend yet.”

The fire at Geddes was believed to be caused by an ATV, said Schmidt. 

A small backyard fire was also extinguished in town, caused by opening burning. A property fire in the Beryl Prairie subdivision, caused by a bonfire, ignited several old barns, said Schmidt. 

Flooding has also been an issue in the subdivision, after a beaver dam burst and flooded four homes on May 2.

“There was a 200-acre beaver dam, and it burst around 11 o’clock at night. No injuries but there was some property damage,” said Schmidt.

Municipal campgrounds at Cameron Lake, King Gething, Alwin Holland, and Dinosaur Lake remain closed until further notice. The boat launch at Dinosaur Lake is also closed.

“Please do your part and obey the fire bans,” Schmidt said. “Most are and we thank you, but this needs to stop before we’re evacuating the town again.”

Email reporter Tom Summer at tsummer@ahnfsj.ca.

