NewsRegional

Hudson’s Hope to open Dinosaur Lake boat launch this weekend

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
A stock image of the boat launch at Dinosaur Lake near Hudson's Hope - District of Hudson's Hope.

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Hudson’s Hope RCMP deal with fires and identity theft over the past month

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Hudson’s Hope RCMP have released its latest police report. According to RCMP, between April 20 and...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Hudson’s Hope to open Dinosaur Lake boat launch this weekend

HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - The District of Hudson's Hope will open the Dinosaur Boat launch this Friday.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

ISL Health donates $25,000 to Fort St John Hospital Foundation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has received a generous donation of $25,000 from...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The District of Hudson’s Hope will open the Dinosaur Boat launch this Friday.

The Dinosaur Lake Boat launch will open Friday, May 15, 2020, at 9 a.m. The District will also open the playgrounds at Beattie Park, Beryl Prairie and the Pool park on May 15. However, the District is reminding residents, the Province is still recommending that people avoid travelling outside of their communities for recreation purposes.

The District says restrooms and day-use areas will be open to the public at Dinosaur Lake, but overnight camping will not be allowed until June 1.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Campgrounds will open on Monday, June 1, 2020, along with the playground at Cameron Lake. The local visitor centre will also open on June 1.

Online reservations for campgrounds in the District will open at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 15.

The District says they will not be providing any sanitizing of the playground equipment. Users of both the playgrounds, boat launches and day-use areas are reminded they will need to ensure proper social distancing is maintained. The District will close recreational areas if social distancing isn’t maintained.

There is still no time-line for when the Hudson’s Hope pool will reopening. The District is waiting for further guidelines from the Provincial Health Officer.

Previous articleISL Health donates $25,000 to Fort St John Hospital Foundation
Next articleHudson’s Hope RCMP deal with fires and identity theft over the past month

More Articles Like This

Hudson’s Hope RCMP deal with fires and identity theft over the past month

News Scott Brooks - 0
HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Hudson’s Hope RCMP have released its latest police report. According to RCMP, between April 20 and May 12, they responded to...
Read more

ISL Health donates $25,000 to Fort St John Hospital Foundation

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has received a generous donation of $25,000 from ISL Health. The donation, from the...
Read more

City creating online portal for City services

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John residents could soon have an online portal to pay property taxes, utility bills or...
Read more

Consultation & Education Services to be discussed at next Chamber Roundtable

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting another edition of a virtual roundtable this Thursday,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv