Hudson’s Hope to open Dinosaur Lake boat launch this weekend

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The District of Hudson’s Hope will open the Dinosaur Boat launch this Friday.

The Dinosaur Lake Boat launch will open Friday, May 15, 2020, at 9 a.m. The District will also open the playgrounds at Beattie Park, Beryl Prairie and the Pool park on May 15. However, the District is reminding residents, the Province is still recommending that people avoid travelling outside of their communities for recreation purposes.

The District says restrooms and day-use areas will be open to the public at Dinosaur Lake, but overnight camping will not be allowed until June 1.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Campgrounds will open on Monday, June 1, 2020, along with the playground at Cameron Lake. The local visitor centre will also open on June 1.

Online reservations for campgrounds in the District will open at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 15.

The District says they will not be providing any sanitizing of the playground equipment. Users of both the playgrounds, boat launches and day-use areas are reminded they will need to ensure proper social distancing is maintained. The District will close recreational areas if social distancing isn’t maintained.

There is still no time-line for when the Hudson’s Hope pool will reopening. The District is waiting for further guidelines from the Provincial Health Officer.