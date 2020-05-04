Health

‘Huge relief’: Nunavut’s first coronavirus case a false positive

By Global News
Global News

Canada’s High Arctic may still be free of the novel coronavirus.

A case of COVID-19 supposedly confirmed in the remote Nunavut community of Pond Inlet last week has turned out to be a false positive.

“Huge relief,” said David Stockley, the hamlet’s chief administrative officer.

“It answered a lot of prayers for a lot of people.”

Last Thursday, the territory reported what it thought was its first case of infection — a person in the hamlet of about 1,600 on the northern tip of Baffin Island.

On Monday, the territory’s chief medical health officer said there had been a false positive by a lab in Ontario. Nunavut does its tests twice — once in Iqaluit and then a confirmatory test in the south.

After the initial positive test, Nunavut scrambled an emergency response team to the community to trace the person’s contacts. When all those contacts tested negative in Iqaluit, a request was made to retest the samples of the person thought to be infected.

The retest reversed the original conclusion.

