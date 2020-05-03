‘i-don’t-wake-up-excited’:-canadian-high-school-grads-cope-with-possibly-axed-ceremonies

Urmila Persaud spent months picturing herself walking across a stage to collect her high-school diploma in front of friends and family.
But the COVID-19 pandemic has replaced that vision with a big question mark as schools and boards across Canada grapple with how to handle graduation ceremonies because of COVID-19 restrictions.
For soon-to-be graduates like Persaud, this typically joyous milestone is fraught with uncertainty about whether they’ll get a chance to celebrate the end of their high school chapter, and the murky future that lies ahead.
“I imagined and dreamed about my graduation for months,” the 17-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., said. “And before March break, I had no idea that might be the last time I see my class in person.”
It’s not just graduation — Persaud had imagined moving into a dorm and starting university come September, but that picture has been supplanted by questions about whether she’ll have to take her first post-secondary courses online from her parents’ home.
But the ceremony is a particular sore spot — a final hurrah with her tight-knit class of just 17 students.
“We pretty much grew up together,” she said.