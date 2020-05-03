Health

‘I don’t wake up excited’: Canadian high school grads cope with possibly axed ceremonies

Avatar
By Global News
‘i-don’t-wake-up-excited’:-canadian-high-school-grads-cope-with-possibly-axed-ceremonies

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

10cm of wet snow expected near Fort Nelson

FORT NELSON, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for higher terrain west and south...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Kearl Lake project causing more COVID-19 cases in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeCarl Meyer, Local Journalism Initiative, National Observer - 0

B.C. groups divided by Trudeau’s ‘assault-style’ firearms ban

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's immediate ban on “assault-style” firearms is being praised by a Vancouver-based anti-violence group...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Urmila Persaud spent months picturing herself walking across a stage to collect her high-school diploma in front of friends and family.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has replaced that vision with a big question mark as schools and boards across Canada grapple with how to handle graduation ceremonies because of COVID-19 restrictions.

For soon-to-be graduates like Persaud, this typically joyous milestone is fraught with uncertainty about whether they’ll get a chance to celebrate the end of their high school chapter, and the murky future that lies ahead.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“I imagined and dreamed about my graduation for months,” the 17-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., said. “And before March break, I had no idea that might be the last time I see my class in person.”

It’s not just graduation — Persaud had imagined moving into a dorm and starting university come September, but that picture has been supplanted by questions about whether she’ll have to take her first post-secondary courses online from her parents’ home.

Story continues below advertisement

But the ceremony is a particular sore spot — a final hurrah with her tight-knit class of just 17 students.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We pretty much grew up together,” she said.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleTrudeau unveils new COVID-19 Supply Council in charge of stockpiling equipment

More Articles Like This

Trudeau unveils new COVID-19 Supply Council in charge of stockpiling equipment

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday introduced the COVID-19 Supply Council, which will be in charge of supplying Canada with medical and personal protective...
Read more

Canada not drawing ‘firm conclusions’ on theory virus escaped from China lab: Trudeau

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is not drawing “firm conclusions” on allegations that the novel coronavirus — which has now caused devastation worldwide...
Read more

All NHL players must follow quarantine orders before resuming season, Trudeau says

Health Global News - 0
The NHL could face another hurdle if the league decides to continue the 2019-20 season in the near future — getting non-Canadian resident players...
Read more

Coronavirus: 6 more deaths at Northwood, 8 new cases confirmed in Nova Scotia

Health Global News - 0
As of Sunday, Nova Scotia confirmed six additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 37. The deaths...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv