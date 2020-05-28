NewsRegional

ICBC to reinstate all Knowledge Tests by appointment

By Scott Brooks

ICBC to reinstate all Knowledge Tests by appointment

Scott Brooks

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Following postponements and cancellations of tests, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ICBC is reinstating all Knowledge tests by appointment.

After successfully reintroducing additional knowledge tests on May 4, ICBC will now be expanding appointments to include all knowledge tests effective June 1.

According to ICBC, customers can call to book an appointment for all types of knowledge tests at offices throughout the province.

Locations offering testing and their availability can be confirmed when booking an appointment.

Scheduled appointments will allow ICBC to provide an important service to customers while ensuring its commitment to physical distancing guidelines.

All appointments will be 45 minutes per knowledge test and the number of available appointments will vary depending on location.

To request a Knowledge test, you can call the ICBC driver’s licence contact centre at 1-800-950-1498.

