If COVID-19 forces classes to remain online, should universities cut tuition?

By Global News
Many students at Canadian universities say they shouldn’t have to pay full tuition if COVID-19 forces their classes online.

Among those students is Catherine Litinsky. Her first year as a law student at the University of Manitoba was almost complete when the virus abruptly forced all of her classes to move online.

While as of this writing her university has not released its plans for the fall, she said if online delivery continues, there should “absolutely” be some kind of cut to tuition.

“Especially if we’re losing [access] to resources in the law faculty to something like our library, I know that would be a huge one to us especially,” she said.

What have universities said?

A handful of Canadian universities including McGill University, the University of Ottawa and the University of British Columbia (UBC) have released plans for the fall semester.

At UBC, larger classes will be held online, with a select number of small classes conducted in person with physical distancing guidelines in place, the school announced.

Matthew Ramsey, UBC’s director of university affairs, said student tuition will not be refunded “because UBC is ensuring that students still have the ability to conclude their coursework,

