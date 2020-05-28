if-i-tested-positive-for-the-coronavirus,-when-can-i-see-others-again?

Canadians are urged to stay home and get tested if they experience symptoms of the novel coronavirus, just as they are required to self-isolate for 14 days after travel in order to curb its spread.

In New Brunswick, new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, are linked to a health-care worker who recently travelled back to the province from Quebec and failed to self-isolate upon their return — a rule in the province for months.

“By pushing against restrictions, you are endangering not just yourself, but your family, friends and fellow New Brunswickers,” Premier Blaine Higgs said in a press conference on Wednesday.

As of May 28, there are 87,902 total cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 1,559,280 individuals tested for the virus. Health experts say anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or tests positive should self-isolate for at least 14 days as soon as their symptoms start.

But after you test positive for the coronavirus (or suspect you had it) and self-isolate, how soon after can you see others again and resume “normal” activities without posing a risk to others?

