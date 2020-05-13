Health

‘Inadequate’ COVID-19 funding focus of new court challenge by Indigenous group

Avatar
By Global News


Avatar
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted May 13, 2020 11:20 am

Updated May 13, 2020 11:21 am

Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:25Coronavirus outbreak: Miller says collection of Indigenous data is ‘far from perfect’

Minister of Indigenous Services Marc Miller said Saturday that the collection of Indigenous data in Canadian cities and off-reserve is the jurisdiction of the provinces, but that data collection in most cases is not happening or is “far from perfect.”

An national Indigenous organization that represents First Nations, Inuit and Métis living off-reserve and in urban centres is taking the federal government to court over what it alleges is “inadequate and discriminatory funding” for the COVID-19 response.

The Congress of Aboriginal Peoples has filed an application in the Federal Court of Canada, challenging the funding allocation of $250,000 it received as part of a COVID-19 fund earmarked for off-reserve Indigenous peoples.

The national chief of the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples, Robert Bertrand, says the funding allocation contravenes the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The federal government pledged $305 million to help First Nations,

