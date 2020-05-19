Health

India becomes 11th country to cross 100K coronavirus cases, matching number of ICU beds

Avatar
By Global News
Avatar
Global News

Coronavirus cases in India reached 100,000 on Tuesday, matching its number of intensive care beds, and the rate of increase of new infections showed little sign of slowing.

India reported 4,970 new cases over the previous 24 hours, taking its total to 101,139. Deaths rose by 134 to 3,163.

India’s number of cases has easily outstripped that of China, where the virus emerged late last year and which has been one of Asia’s infection hot spots.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

China has reported nearly 83,000 cases but has kept its daily rise in new infections to single digits for the past week.

In contrast, new cases in India have risen by an average of more than 4,000 a day over the past week, according to a Reuters tally based on official data, despite a severe weeks-long lockdown.

India officially extended the lockdown on Sunday to May 31, although several states indicated they would allow businesses to reopen.

1:16Coronavirus outbreak: India cracks down on Muslim groups emerging as COVID-19 clusters

Health experts and officials are worried about the strain the epidemic is placing on India’s over-stretched and under-funded hospital system.

