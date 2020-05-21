Individual cleanup scheduled for Charlie Lake June 1 to 14

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes are being made for this year’s Charlie Lake Community Cleanup.

According to the Charlie Lake Conservation Society, they have cancelled this year’s community cleanup event in an effort to help prevent the spread of the virus.

While the main event has been cancelled, the Conservation Society says it is encouraging families and residents to clean up at their own leisure, adding that social distancing and safety protocols will still apply.

The Peace River Regional District will be providing free dumping between June 1 to the 14 for Charlie Lake’s Residents who are looking to dispose of waste. The free dumping will be at the North Peace Regional Landfill.

For more information and updates, you can visit the Charlie Lake Conservation Society’s Facebook page.