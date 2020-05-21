News

Individual cleanup scheduled for Charlie Lake June 1 to 14

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Individual cleanup scheduled for Charlie Lake June 1 to 14

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes are being made for this year's Charlie Lake...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Project Proposals to start being accepted for second intake of the Community Housing Fund

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia will be accepting project proposals for the second intake of the...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Washouts, flooding experienced on Dawson Creek Roads

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Argo Roads South Peace is warning drivers of some driving hazards as the Dawson Creek...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes are being made for this year’s Charlie Lake Community Cleanup.

According to the Charlie Lake Conservation Society, they have cancelled this year’s community cleanup event in an effort to help prevent the spread of the virus.

While the main event has been cancelled, the Conservation Society says it is encouraging families and residents to clean up at their own leisure, adding that social distancing and safety protocols will still apply.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Peace River Regional District will be providing free dumping between June 1 to the 14 for Charlie Lake’s Residents who are looking to dispose of waste. The free dumping will be at the North Peace Regional Landfill.

For more information and updates, you can visit the Charlie Lake Conservation Society’s Facebook page.

Previous articleProject Proposals to start being accepted for second intake of the Community Housing Fund

More Articles Like This

Project Proposals to start being accepted for second intake of the Community Housing Fund

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia will be accepting project proposals for the second intake of the Community Housing Fund. According to the...
Read more

Washouts, flooding experienced on Dawson Creek Roads

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Argo Roads South Peace is warning drivers of some driving hazards as the Dawson Creek area receives significant rainfall amounts...
Read more

BC Transit to continue with COVID-19 safety measures as Province restarts

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Transit is continuing with many of the safety measures put in place to respond to COVID-19 and is...
Read more

Alberta Energy Regulator suspends environment monitoring for oilpatch over COVID

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — A wide array of environmental monitoring requirements have been suspended for Alberta's entire energy industry. The decisions, posted Wednesday on the website of the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv