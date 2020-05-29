inspection-reports-found-mouse-feces,-neglect,-abuse-at-ontario-long-term-care-homes-before-covid-19

WARNING: This story contains graphic details some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Past inspection reports of the five long-term care homes in Ontario named in a troubling military report released Tuesday show many concerns similar to those raised by Canadian Forces members were present at the facilities months before the novel coronavirus pandemic started.

These include allegations of improper care, neglect, poor record keeping, failure to dispense medication properly and abuse.

Global News reviewed inspection reports going back to the beginning of 2019 for the five care homes that Canadian Forces teams were dispatched to in April: Orchard Villa in Pickering, Altamont Care Community, Eatonville Care Centre and Hawthorne Place in Toronto, plus Holland Christian Homes’ Grace Manor in Brampton.

The reports, completed by inspectors from Ontario’s Ministry of Long-Term Care (MLTC), included findings of mouse feces found in a resident’s dresser drawer and closet, a resident who died in hospital after being struck by a staff member who admitted they were improperly moving a piece of furniture at the time of the incident, plus other violations,

