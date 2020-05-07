Canadian PressEnergy News

Inter Pipeline warns of higher costs, delays for Alberta petrochemical project

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
inter-pipeline-warns-of-higher-costs,-delays-for-alberta-petrochemical-project

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John RCMP remind residents to be prepared for an emergency

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This week, May 6 to the 9, marks the 25th anniversary of Emergency Preparedness...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Northern post-secondary institutions collaborate with Mastercard Foundation on COVID-19 response

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Lights College and three other Northern B.C. Post-Secondary Institutions are partnering with the...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province sees rise in illicit drug toxicity deaths, Northern Health Region has highest rate

VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Coroners Service has released an updated report on illicit drug toxicity deaths to the end of...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Inter Pipeline Ltd. is warning that the cost of building its Heartland Petrochemical Complex has risen by about half a billion dollars and its in-service date may be delayed due to factors including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When announced in December 2017, the cost of the plant northeast of Edmonton designed to convert plentiful Alberta propane into polypropylene plastic pellets for export to manufacturers was estimated at $3.5 billion.

The Calgary-based company says the project now is expected to cost about $4 billion following a detailed analysis of work that remains after $2.5 billion spent to date.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Inter adds measures at the construction site to deal with the pandemic could push startup to early 2022 from the initial schedule to open in late 2021.

In March, Calgary-based Pembina Pipeline Corp. reported it would defer construction of its proposed nearby similar petrochemical project because of market conditions. It had increased the estimated cost by $400 million to $4.9 billion in January.

Inter says it is continuing its quest announced late last year to enlist a partner to share costs of the project. Pembina’s project is a 50-50 joint venture with Petrochemical Industries Company of Kuwait.

Pembina was awarded $300 million and Inter Pipeline Ltd. got $200 million in royalty credits in 2016 as an Alberta government incentive for the projects.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:PPL, TSX:IPL)

 

The Canadian Press

Advertisement

Previous articleFort St John RCMP remind residents to be prepared for an emergency
Next article1 worker dead, 25 COVID-19 cases reported at Maple Lodge Farms poultry plant in Ontario

More Articles Like This

Trudeau says he does not share view that oil and gas sector is beyond saving

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he does not agree that oil and gas in Canada is dead. Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and...
Read more

Canadian Natural surprises by maintaining dividend while cutting spending

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Operating costs and production levels are set to fall at Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. but, unlike many of its peers, the company left its long-standing...
Read more

Enbridge reports $1.43B Q1 loss, moves to cut costs, delay some spending

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Enbridge Inc. stock rose Thursday after it reported a $1.43-billion first-quarter net loss on non-cash charges but beat analyst expectations on adjusted earnings...
Read more

Parkland Fuel sees $79-million loss in first quarter on higher revenues

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Parkland Fuel Corp. says it saw a $79-million loss in the first quarter. The Calgary-based company says that equalled a loss of 53...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv