is-it-safe-to-see-friends-if-we-stay-outside?

As summer approaches and the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more Canadians are getting restless and craving social interaction.

Some provinces have slowly loosened coronavirus guidelines and have opened parks and outdoor spaces, while others, like Nova Scotia, now allow for “double bubbles” where two households, whether they are friends or family, can socialize with each other if they are “mutually exclusive to each other.”

But Canadians should not see these changes as a reason to abandon physical distancing or other COVID-19 prevention measures, said Kate Mulligan, an assistant professor at the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: Teen says inflammatory disorder linked to coronavirus feels like being ‘internally on fire’

The country is not in the clear — especially in provinces like Ontario where 441 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported on Friday, the highest case number reported in the last two weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are safer ways to socialize right now,” Mulligan said. “One of the safest ways to do it is by getting outside where the risk of transmission is quite low.”

Outdoor safer than indoor

Getting outside is important for our mental health,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS