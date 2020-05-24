Health

Is it safe to see friends if we stay outside?

Avatar
By Global News
is-it-safe-to-see-friends-if-we-stay-outside?

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Four active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – There are still four active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C. with a total of...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

COVID-19 Townhall for Northern Health this Thursday

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Health and the Provincial Government will host another virtual townhall on COVID-19.
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Central Mountain Air to start flying to Fort St. John in July

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Central Mountain Air has delayed restarting flights out of Fort St. John...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

As summer approaches and the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more Canadians are getting restless and craving social interaction.

Some provinces have slowly loosened coronavirus guidelines and have opened parks and outdoor spaces, while others, like Nova Scotia, now allow for “double bubbles” where two households, whether they are friends or family, can socialize with each other if they are “mutually exclusive to each other.”

But Canadians should not see these changes as a reason to abandon physical distancing or other COVID-19 prevention measures, said Kate Mulligan, an assistant professor at the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: Teen says inflammatory disorder linked to coronavirus feels like being ‘internally on fire’

The country is not in the clear — especially in provinces like Ontario where 441 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported on Friday, the highest case number reported in the last two weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are safer ways to socialize right now,” Mulligan said. “One of the safest ways to do it is by getting outside where the risk of transmission is quite low.”

Outdoor safer than indoor

Getting outside is important for our mental health,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleAre beaches and pools safe? How to swim during the pandemic
Next articleCoronavirus: Employers concerned about safety, cash flow as Canada slowly reopens

More Articles Like This

Wuhan lab head says claims coronavirus leaked from facility are ‘pure fabrication’

Health Global News - 0
Claims promoted by the Trump administration that the global coronavirus pandemic originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the central Chinese city are...
Read more

Coronavirus: Employers concerned about safety, cash flow as Canada slowly reopens

Health Global News - 0
Chef Kreg Graham says he’s been doing a lot of thinking about washing dishes now that some COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and he...
Read more

Are beaches and pools safe? How to swim during the pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Going for a dip this summer? Make sure you’re at least two metres away from others, experts say. While the coronavirus pandemic shouldn’t stop you from...
Read more

Worker at London, Ont., Real Canadian Superstore tests positive on presumptive coronavirus test

Health Global News - 0
An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore location on Oxford Street East at Gammage Street in London, Ont., has tested positive on a presumptive...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv