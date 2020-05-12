HealthNews

ISL Health donates $25,000 to Fort St John Hospital Foundation

By Scott Brooks
The Fort St. John Hospital. File photo.

Hudson’s Hope RCMP deal with fires and identity theft over the past month

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Hudson’s Hope RCMP have released its latest police report. According to RCMP, between April 20 and...
Hudson’s Hope to open Dinosaur Lake boat launch this weekend

HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - The District of Hudson's Hope will open the Dinosaur Boat launch this Friday.
ISL Health donates $25,000 to Fort St John Hospital Foundation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has received a generous donation of $25,000 from...
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has received a generous donation of $25,000 from ISL Health.

The donation, from the the Public-Private Partner of the Fort St John Hospital, will go towards the Hospital Foundation’s COVID-19 Greatest Needs Fund, for critical care equipment needed urgently in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of April 24, a total of over $63,000 had been raised for the fund.

The Foundation is anticipating some further donations that have been also been pledged by some corporations to help with the current needs and hope other partners will want to help out with this important appeal.

If you would like to make a donation, or for more information, you can call the Hospital Foundation at 250-793-0998 or email fsjhf@northernheath.ca.

