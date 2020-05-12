ISL Health donates $25,000 to Fort St John Hospital Foundation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has received a generous donation of $25,000 from ISL Health.

The donation, from the the Public-Private Partner of the Fort St John Hospital, will go towards the Hospital Foundation’s COVID-19 Greatest Needs Fund, for critical care equipment needed urgently in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of April 24, a total of over $63,000 had been raised for the fund.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Foundation is anticipating some further donations that have been also been pledged by some corporations to help with the current needs and hope other partners will want to help out with this important appeal.

If you would like to make a donation, or for more information, you can call the Hospital Foundation at 250-793-0998 or email fsjhf@northernheath.ca.